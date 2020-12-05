Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram Out vs. New York Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without stars Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram this Sunday as they travel to Gotham to take on the New York Jets.

The Silver and Black will travel to the Meadowlands this weekend without star running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram, who have been ruled out for this weekend's game against the Jets.

"We're going to leave Jacobs here; he won't play," Coach Jon Gruden confirmed. "We're also going to leave John Abram here in Las Vegas. He's going to stay home; he won't be able to play.

"Clelin Ferell will play this week."

The Raiders will miss a leader and a motivator in that inconsistent secondary. Abram, who has been dealing with a knee injury, has not participated in any practices this week. While his injury does not look too severe, he will miss this weekend's game as a precautionary measure.

The same goes for Jacobs, who has been sidelined from all practices this week from a lingering right ankle sprain he suffered last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

As the Raiders try to re-establish the running game, they will focus on moving forward with Devontae Booker to start at running back this weekend.

Theo Riddick and Jalen Richard, who returned from two respective injury lists, will be active for Sunday's game to help Booker and the rest of the offense.

On the secondary, expect safety Jeff Heath to step into Abram's role. He has done so before and has gone beyond expectations. Heath leads the Raiders in interceptions with three.

While the Raiders are not taking the game versus the Jets lightly, this is a game where the Raiders' back-up players can make a statement and show the coaching staff that they can come in when needed.

Playing against one of the worst teams statistically should help bring some confidence and momentum in the future.

