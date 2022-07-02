Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders open the NFL Preseason in the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to start training camp later this month, which means the preseason is just around the corner.

The Raiders open up the start of the NFL Preseason next month in the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In what will be the first time we get to see Josh McDaniels’ second stint as a head coach and the Raiders revamp defense.

But up first is the first look at what to expect from the Jaguars offense and what the Raiders will be looking to counter them.

It’s the preseason, and just as the Raiders are looking to start on the right foot under a new head coach, the Jags are looking to do the same under their new Super Bowl winning head coach.

“Can they find enough offense? I think Head Coach Doug Pederson and his offensive staff are terrific. But how much will quarterback Trevor Lawrence be able to improve?” asked Frank Frangie of Radio Voice of the Jaguars.

Lawrence is coming off a tough rookie year. The Jags were expecting too much from a rookie quarterback that lacked support on and off the field.

“It's still just Year 2 for Lawrence. He is going to be fantastic, but how long will it take? Will the interior of the line hold up? Is there enough offensive explosiveness around Lawrence? Those are my concerns,” added Frangie.

The Jags offense have been looking for an identity for years, and while this year looks to be different, the offense still has plenty of questions in which the Raiders defense can benefit come next month.

The lack of a true No.1 receiver can allow the Raiders secondary to rotate players and give the new faces plenty of reps to work on.

Former Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones, who signed with the Jags this offseason will be lining up against the secondary and we know what he can do.

Another area of concern for the Jags is the offensive line, which the Raiders pass rush is expected to dominate.

Lawrence had trouble getting the ball out to the receivers quick enough and the run game didn’t really develop last season.

Injuries and lack of quality depth had much to blame here, but we’re expecting their offense to set an O-line and rotate their running back group against a Raiders run defense that has improved statistically and are looking to improve from last season.

We can’t get too carried away just yet, giving reps to the younger guys is going to be very important in part of their development this preseason, but also keep an eye on a few veteran players, who will be looking to cement their starting roles on the team.

It's just the start of the preseason but there’s a lot that goes on during these games that will help shape the roster of both sides of the ball.

The Hall of Fame game will be aired on Aug. 4th, 2022 on NBC at 5PM PDT.

