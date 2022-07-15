Raiders Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

The Las Vegas Raiders shook the NFL landscape when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

General manager Dave Ziegler did not stop there, he signed a few more veteran wide receivers that are ready to step in from day one.

As we reach the start of training camp, the Silver and Black currently have 10 receivers in their roster.

It will be unlikely all 10 make the roster but there are positions where a few can contribute and make the team.

The Returning Starters

Hunter Renfrow is the only true starter set to return. The slot receiver is coming off his best career and is hoping to elevate his game even further under new head coach Josh McDaniels, who knows a thing or two about elite slot receivers.

Renfrow is awaiting to have another remarkable season under an offensive coach who is slot friendly, and I’m not talking about the casinos.

Dillon Stoner started his rookie year under the Raiders practice squad, he would eventually move up to the active roster, appearing in six games. This offseason he will have another chance to make a statement to stay in the franchise.

Both Tyron Johnson and DJ Turner are considered special teams specialists, while their role may not be on the offensive side of them, they can very well continue to contribute on special teams.

New England Patriot wide receiver Matthew Slater has had a great career on special teams, don't underestimate the impact receivers have on special teams.

The “Veteran” Acquisitions

Adams is joined by a list of talented receivers who signed with the Raiders this offseason.

Demarcus Robinson, Keelan Cole, and Mack Hollins were major contributors in their previous teams.

All three receivers are expected to become starters by the start of the season, the questions here is how much will each contribute and what roles will each player have.

Jordan Veasy is a young receiver who is trying to make a name for himself. He was signed to the Houston Texans practice squad before appearing in just two games for the Texans last season.

The “Rookie”

There is a lone rookie once again, Justin Hall was signed as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) from Ball State this offseason.

The new Raiders staff have talked about versatility all offseason, and Hall fits that narrative. He played receiver, running back and return specialist at Ball State – notching two All-Mid-American Conference First Team selections.

The Verdict

It is safe to say Adams and Renfrow lock up two spots on the roster.

While Robinson, Cole and Hollins are heading into training camp expecting to make the team and contribute right away.

From the three, who breaks out as the clear starter and how will the rest contribute.

The younger guys seem to be battling for a spot on special teams and/or possibly a contract on the practice squad.

The Raiders head into training camp with a problem not many NFL teams have and that is having to fill out a few starting jobs with quality contributors.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews