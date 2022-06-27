Skip to main content

Predicting the Raiders 53-Man Roster

With training camp on the horizon, we predict (based on today's roster) the entire Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster.

HENDERSON, Nev.—Coming off what is arguably considered the best NFL offseason, the highly anticipated 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season is about to begin.

In just a few short weeks (July 18), the Silver and Black will arrive in Henderson for training camp, and today we project the entire 53-man roster, based on the team's current members.

I have reported that GM Dave Ziegler is not done accumulating talent for the Raiders, and Josh McDaniels, so today’s article is SOLELY based on the current roster.

# Position Name

1. QB Derek Carr

2. QB Jarrett Stidham

3. FB Jakob Johnson

4. RB Josh Jacobs

5. RB Kenyan Drake

6. RB Brandon Bolden

7. RB Zamir White

8. WR Davante Adams

9. WR Hunter Renfrow

10. WR Mack Hollins

11. WR Demarcus Robinson

12. WR Keelan Cole

13. OL Andre James

14. T Kolton Miller

15. OL Dylan Parham

16. OL John Simpson

17. OL Brandon Parker

18. OL Denzelle Good

19. OL Alex Leatherwood

20. OL Lester Cotton

21. OL Thayer Mumford

22. OL Jermaine Eleumunor

23. TE Foster Moreau

24. TE Darren Waller

25. TE Nick Bowers

26. DL Maxx Crosby

27. DL Chandler Jones

28. DT Johnathan Hankins

29. DL Bilal Nichols

30. DL Clelin Ferrell

31. DL Malcolm Koonce

32. DL Neil Farrell Jr.

33. DL Matthew Butler

34. DL Vernon Butler

35. DL Kendal Vickers

36. CB Rock Ya-Sin

37. CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. 

38. CB Nate Hobbs 

39. CB Anthony Averett 

40. CB Darius Phillips 

41. LB Jayon Brown 

42. LB Denzel Perryman 

43. LB Divine Deablo 

44. LB Micah Kiser 

45. LB Kenny Young 

46. LB Kyle Fackrell

47. S Trevon Moehrig 

48. S Johnathan Abram 

49. S Tyree Gillespie 

50. S Duron Harmon 

51. LS Trent Sieg 

52. P A.J. Cole 

53. K Daniel Carlson 

Breakdown per position: QB 2 FB 1 RB 4 WR 5 TE 3 OL 10 DL 10 LB 6 S 4 CB 5 Specialists: 3

