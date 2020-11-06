Las Vegas Raiders Clemson Star Tanner Muse Out this Season

The Las Vegas Raiders will not see their promising third-round linebacker on the field this season.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, linebacker Tanner Muse had toe surgery on Monday and will miss his rookie season.

Muse was placed on injured reserve early in September because of a toe injury he sustained during training camp, but hoped to return to the team shortly.

While on injured reserve, Muse was trying out non-surgical options on his toe and learning a new position, as he was converting from playing safety in college to linebacker in the NFL.

Muse’s versatility on defense while playing in Clemson attracted Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock to select him in the third round in this year’s NFL draft.

Considered to be a hybrid defensive player in college, Muse lined up multiple positions across the field in college.

Muse has the size and skills to play both the linebacker and safety position, cover tight ends and help in run-support.

Now the Raiders will focus on 2021 for Muse to have a full recovery and have him back on the field to see him contribute to the club.

It seems like deja vu for the Raiders, as last year they lost their first-round draft pick, Johnathan Abram, for the rest of the 2019 season with a season-ending injury after he played in only the opener.

Abram returned to the Raiders healthy this season and is currently playing out what is considered his first full season, and we see the impact he has on the Raiders defense.

The Raiders will have to wait to see if Muse can make the same contributions next year.

