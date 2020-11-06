SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Clemson Star Tanner Muse Out this Season

Jairo Alvarado

The Las Vegas Raiders will not see their promising third-round linebacker on the field this season.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, linebacker Tanner Muse had toe surgery on Monday and will miss his rookie season.

Muse was placed on injured reserve early in September because of a toe injury he sustained during training camp, but hoped to return to the team shortly.

While on injured reserve, Muse was trying out non-surgical options on his toe and learning a new position, as he was converting from playing safety in college to linebacker in the NFL.

Muse’s versatility on defense while playing in Clemson attracted Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock to select him in the third round in this year’s NFL draft.

Considered to be a hybrid defensive player in college, Muse lined up multiple positions across the field in college.

Muse has the size and skills to play both the linebacker and safety position, cover tight ends and help in run-support.

Now the Raiders will focus on 2021 for Muse to have a full recovery and have him back on the field to see him contribute to the club.

It seems like deja vu for the Raiders, as last year they lost their first-round draft pick, Johnathan Abram, for the rest of the 2019 season with a season-ending injury after he played in only the opener.

Abram returned to the Raiders healthy this season and is currently playing out what is considered his first full season, and we see the impact he has on the Raiders defense.

The Raiders will have to wait to see if Muse can make the same contributions next year.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders X-Factors vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders should have a good chance of winning if these players can replicate their performances from last season against the Los Angeles Chargers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Next Three Games are Critical for Las Vegas Raiders Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders rebuilding plans come into full view as they face their next three opponents, all from the AFC West.

Tom LaMarre

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Question, Emails: Week 9

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven published Hondo Carpenter takes time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Hit With COVID-19 Fine, Loss of Draft Pick

Due to multiple COVID-19 policy offenses, the NFL has fined the Raiders an additional $500,000 and stripped them of their 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

Hikaru Kudo

Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense will have to contend with Joey Bosa when they play the Los Angeles Chargers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Bouncing Back After a Missed Field Goal

While placekicker Daniel Carlson missed a field goal attempt on Sunday, he bounced back and helped the Raiders defeat the Browns.

Hikaru Kudo

by

NewRaiderFan

Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders will go back to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this week

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Derek Carr's Play On the Field Speaks for Itself

Despite his critics being obnoxious at best and ill-informed at worst, Derek Carr allows for his play to speak for itself in leading the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

The Offensive Line Can Succeed Without Tackle Trent Brown

The Raiders offensive line can indeed win games without tackle Trent Brown, as showcased in their victory on Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski: “Turnover Battles Win Games”

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski committed the lone turnover this past Sunday, kickstarting the Raiders defense.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK