Las Vegas Raiders Promising Rookie Tanner Muse to IR

Jairo Alvarado

Young promising rookie Tanner Muse is heading to injured reserve a day after the 53-man roster became finalized. Raiders are sending linebacker Muse to the injured reserve because of a toe injury.

Muse'sMuse's versatility on defense is something general Mike Mayock fell in love with since watching him in Clemson.

In his first NFL training camp, Muse had an exceptional camp and never gave the Raiders coaching staff any doubts about his talents.

A hybrid-defensive player who has the size and skills to play both the linebacker and safety position.

Which in today's today's game is needed, with the rise of pass-catching tight ends.

The Raiders plan to have him back this season, but will likely miss at least three weeks.

In 2019, teams were only allowed to bring back two players from Injured Reserve, and then only eight weeks after being assigned to the list.

And with the CBA's new changes, the injured reserve will differ from last year's season.

All players placed on Injured Reserve before roster cutdowns are not available for the season. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams is the example this season.

Any players placed on injured reserve after roster cutdowns may be reactivated to the active roster when healthy as long as at least three weeks have passed from the day put on the list, not eight weeks as a year ago.

If a player is out on the injured reserve, they will be taken off the active roster, opening another player's spot to fill in that spot until the player is activated.

With tons of talent let go on cut day, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Raiders call back a player they let go.

