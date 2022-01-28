Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Chad Muma, Wyoming

University of Wyoming product Chad Muma could be a terrific fit in the Las Vegas Raiders 2022 NFL Draft class.

The Las Vegas Raiders can add to their run defense improvement by drafting Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma on the second day of the draft.

Smaller school prospects often get overlooked for the “level of competition," but there’s no doubt by anyone that the Wyoming product has the elite talent to play in the NFL.

“Muma excels versus the run with very good mental processing and instincts. He always stays square with very good feet while sorting through the trash,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

At 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, he has legit NFL size and athleticism, and is capable of playing all three linebacker positions, while excelling most at the ‘Mike’ position.

Muma was one of the most productive linebackers in college football in 2021 and is considered by many as the best tackler in this year's draft class.

In the regular season, Muma recorded 129 tackles, finished ranked No. 2 in the nation in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and No. 4 in the nation in total tackles (10.8 per game).

While Muma has a natural feel for the running game, he can also be productive in coverage.

The former safety converted to linebacker in college, and his coverage skills show when he is on zone coverage. He does need a little help in man-on-man coverage, especially against tight ends, but it’s something he could work on the next level.

Muma's Pro Comparison is former Dallas Cowboys Sean Lee, an excellent tackler and zone coverage linebacker, and with the right team, Muma can be a day one starter.

For the Raiders, Muma can bring stability in the middle of the field and help stop the run.

