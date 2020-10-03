Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones Lead Las Vegas Raiders Attack

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their week four matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Raiders continue to hit the injury bug.

Rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards has been ruled out for Sunday's game because of foot and ankle injuries.

There are concerns that the other starting wide receiver, rookie Henry Ruggs III, might end up missing another week because of with a lingering knee and hamstring injuries.

The Raiders find themselves in the same situation as a year ago.

We know that the Raiders have depth, and their mentality is if a player goes down, it's next man up.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has the confidence in his veteran wide receiver to come in and contribute in Sunday's game.

"If it's another player, so be it," Gruden said. "We have a lot of confidence in [Nelson] Agholor, we have said that from the very beginning and Zay Jones will get the chance to go up against his old teammates."

A year ago, when the Raiders were in this same position, they had no depth at the wide receiver position, so they went out to get Jones via trade from Buffalo.

"I've definitely seen an excitement; [Jones] has a lot of friends that play there, and anytime as a competitor, you get traded or released, you obviously play well against your old team," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said on whether Jones has a chip on his shoulder playing against his old team.

Agholor came to Las Vegas as a free-agent from Philadelphia this offseason.

Both Agholor and Jones have been brought in on limited snaps, while the rookies get more playing time, but they have been productive when they're on the field.

"What you do in practice it's what you fall back on come game time. So if you practice every play, every opportunity as if I was a starter like you're going to make plays on game time, that's what you fall back on," Agholor said on the mindset of preparing for every game if he is needed.

Thus far, heading into Week 4, Jones has four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Agholor has four receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Having the starting rookies out for Week 4 and having the confidence of their head coach to come in and contribute is really a boost.

They have practiced with a starting mentality and have waited behind the rookies; now it's time to see what they can do when their names are called.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 4:25 ET/1:00 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-3.5

