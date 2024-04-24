Tom Telesco Talks Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Draft Class
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 draft class were obviously not General Manager Tom Telesco's guys, but they are now.
While Telesco's focus right now is on the next three days, he and his club will still be looking for a big second year from last year's draft class, which includes talents like defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, tight end Michael Mayer, wide receiver Tre Tucker and quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
"This will be a big step for them [the 2023 class]," Telesco told the media on Monday. "Always the second year, full offseason program, they don't have to worry about training for the combine, getting ready for the draft, making visits. So, players like Tyree Wilson -- I know he missed a lot of time in the draft process and, I think, even OTAs with a foot injury -- so, for a player like him to have a full, real offseason is going to be really beneficial.
" ... I mean, a lot of these kids, as they grow -- last year, when they were drafted, they weren't just drafted for their rookie year. So, we expect and hope to see big strides from that whole class. They all made the team last year, which is pretty darn good. I think it was 10 players that were drafted, 10 players made the team. Some had bigger roles than others, but they all had a role. So, yeah, we'll be counting on those guys."
Wilson, of course, was limited in his rookie season but showed signs of how good he could be, especially towards the end of the season.
Mayer started out slow as well but caught stride and would also eventually show potential of what he can bring to the Raiders. With his rookie campaign now behind him, the expectations for the former second-round pick are going to be quite high.
Tucker proved to be a positive contributor in the receiving room and will be taking on a big role next season with the void left by former Pro-Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Of course, there's also O'Connell, who took over the reins as the starting quarterback last season and will be looking to retain that job going into next season.
The rest of the class all has potential as well and will be expected to reach a point where they could earn more snaps in 2024.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
