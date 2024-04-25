Las Vegas Raiders' Key Offensive Needs Heading Into NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was a significant part of the team's failure to make the playoffs last season. The Silver and Black struggled at many positions on offense, on and off the field. The Raiders’ offensive issues were multifaceted, but most of their problems centered around the lack of competent play-calling and a formidable offensive roster.
With a new general manager, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this offseason, the Raiders can use the upcoming NFL Draft to help improve their offense heading into next season.
The Raiders’ most important decision in the NFL Draft will be to use the 13th overall pick on a want or a need. Their offense undoubtedly needs an offensive lineman more than any other position. Their offensive line struggled at times last offseason, and they have lost multiple starters from that offensive line in free agency this offseason.
The departure of Jermaine Eluemunor has left a massive hole in the Raiders’ offensive line. There is little to no real depth behind the already-depleted starting offensive linemen. Las Vegas must come away with a talented offensive lineman at some point during the draft.
Technically, another need for the Raiders is a quarterback. It isn’t as pressing of a need as a quality offensive lineman. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell showed enough competence last season to warrant a shot this season with an entire offseason to prepare as a starter and an improved team around him.
However, the Raiders are well within their right to add another young, talented quarterback to their team via the draft. It is debatable which quarterback the Raiders should select in the draft or where Las Vegas should take a quarterback.
While the Raiders have a trio of running backs they believe can get the job done this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they used a mid-to-late-round draft pick on a running back as they plan for the future. The Raiders will likely continue to have a running-back-by-committee philosophy on offense for the foreseeable future.
The Raiders are undoubtedly most set at the wide receiver position of all position groups. With Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, the emergence of Tre Tucker, and tight end Michael Mayer, it is highly doubtful the Raiders will use any of their draft picks on a wide receiver, but anything is possible.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
