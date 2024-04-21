Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers a Complete Raiders Seven-Round NFL MOCK Draft, Examining Aidan O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders are quickly approaching the NFL Draft in less than two weeks and are placing the finishing touches on their NFL Draft board in search of the next crop of great Raiders.
General Manager Tom Telesco, Coach Antonio Pierce, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy are all actively evaluating talent that could reshape the Silver and Black for the next decade.
The team is moving forward with a singular focus with eyes ahead.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode offers a complete Silver and Black seven-round NFL MOCK Draft for the 2024 class, and we examine Aidan O'Connell.
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end, Maxx Crosby, spoke about finding balance in his very busy life.
"There really isn't balance in the world that I live in right now. I mean, I'm obsessed. I do it every single day. I'm here. I mean, just talking about the same thing, but Ashley was like, 'I think I've seen you every single day,' and I'm like, 'Yeah.' I mean, that's what it requires to be at the top and at an elite level consistently. So, yeah I'm here from six to two damn near every single day in the offseason that starts in January. I go home, immediately got to be a dad. I recover when I get home. I have the same exact routine every single day. I got businesses I'm involved in. I've got my podcast, I've got all this type of stuff, but I have all the time and energy in the world because number one I'm sober. None of this [expletive] would be possible if I didn't clean up my life. So, at the end of the day instead of recovering from a long night or going out and doing this and wasting time with friends who really aren't there for me at the end of the day, I've got the right people in my life, the greatest tight knit circle I could possibly ask for and I chase greatness in every single way of my life every day. So at the end of the day, that's the only way it's possible. Yes, it is stressful at times, but this is everything I signed up for more and more, and I'm only getting started. I love this. I get emotional talking about it because I know what it takes to be here, but there's only a few select people who really get to see it every single day and literally my wife is the only one to get to truly see everything I do every day, and my daughter. So, I'm setting that standard for her, my future kids, everybody watching. And it goes back to Vinny's first question, like people talk about they want to be like me, I do it for guys like that. I want to reset and change the game. I want to be a legend. I don't want to be a great player, I want to be a legend, and there's only a few of those guys. so that's why I work the way I work."
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
