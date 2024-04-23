How Big of an X-Factor is Coach Antonio Pierce for the Raiders Entering Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders are just a couple of days away from the NFL Draft.
With a new general manager and a first-time head coach in Antonio Pierce, this will undoubtedly be one of the most critical drafts the Raiders have had in a while. During Pierce’s time as the team’s interim head coach, he quickly left his mark on the locker room, instantly turning around what was a team spiraling towards a much more disappointing season than it had at the end.
Although Pierce undoubtedly improved the Raiders in the locker room and on the field, the roster was flawed in many critical positions. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has done an admirable job filling a few holes on the Raiders' roster. However, more than a few holes remain, and with the draft just days away, the Raiders must have a successful draft if they hope to get the Telesco-Pierce regime off to a good start.
Pierce now enters his first draft as a professional head coach of a team he knows intimately, with the chance to make a similar impact on a vital draft day for the Silver and Black. The question is not if he is an X-factor but how much of an X-factor Pierce is to the Raiders’ draft day plans.
While it could be debated, Pierce's connection to Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels led to an offseason filled with speculation about the Raiders mortgaging their future to trade up for the quarterback.
While Raiders owner Mark Davis made it clear Telesco will have the final say over the team’s roster decisions, it is well known that Pierce’s opinions on players are arguably the most important outside of Davis’ and Telesco’s respective opinions. In fact, because of Pierce’s close relationship with most of the players on the team, his opinion may hold a little more weight on draft day than even Davis’.
Pierce has proven he has an eye for talent. The Raiders signing cornerback Jack Jones last season is proof of that. However, Pierce now faces a new challenge of navigating the draft as a professional head coach.
While Telesco will make the final decision on players, Pierce will undoubtedly be one of the Raiders' biggest X-factors on draft day.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
