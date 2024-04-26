Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Recapping Day One of the 2024 NFL Draft
HENDERSON, Nev.--Day one, the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft came to a close here tonight at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters, and once all of the dust settled, the Silver and Black picked TE Brock Bowers from the Georgia Bulldogs.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast recaps day one of the 2024 NFL Draft and all that went into it and came out of it.
Bowers spoke earlier tonight with the Silver and Black beat writers, and you can read the transcript of that interview below:
First-Round Pick (No. 13 Overall) TE Brock Bowers
Q: Congratulations and how surprised were you to get picked by the Raiders and what were your
interactions with the team during the pre-draft process?
Tight End Brock Bowers: "Yeah, I mean I was really shocked; wasn't totally sure what was happening,
but man, just when that call came up that said Las Vegas, Nevada, I was juiced. But yeah, I talked to
them at the Combine and I kind of talked to them a little bit over the phone."
Q: Antonio Pierce has talked about he wants a vertical passing attack and one at the line of
scrimmage. You are a rare breed in that you have the hands and the speed to get vertical, but you're
not afraid of the contact at the line of scrimmage. Could you talk about that part of your game,
please?
Bowers: "Yeah, I mean, I feel like I can be used in a multitude of ways. I mean, at Georgia, I moved all
around. They put me in the backfield sometimes, inline tight end slot-outside receivers. So, I feel like
versatility is a big part of my game and I'm just excited to see what's in store for this next year."
Q: Obviously, you being a West Coast guy, you're a little familiar with the Raiders kind of being close
to your backyard. Can you talk about what kind of thoughts or what kind of things come up when you
think about the Raiders organization?
Bowers: "Yeah, I mean, I grew up near Napa, which was pretty close to Oakland, obviously when they
were here. And I mean, they used to have training camp right here in Napa, literally at my middle school. So, it's kind of cool how things come full circle like that. And I remember going to watch them practice. I mean, training camp in Napa at my middle school. So I mean, it's cool how it all comes around."
Q: It was reported that during the draft you wanted to stay home with the family. I guess what went
into that decision and why was it important to be by the family?
Bowers: "Yeah, I mean, I think my family and friends are most important in my life. So, I just wanted to
be close to them and just enjoy the moment with them. And just kind of -- I don't know, maybe just
being in a calmer and more controlled environment I think for myself."
Q: I was reading that Kirby Smart once said that you had outstanding work ethic, and he was
impressed with your return from injury once. I just wanted to know what you feel like your
characteristics are that you bring to Raider Nation?
Bowers: "Yeah, I think I'm a hard worker. I mean I work my butt off every day, and I'm super
competitive. I think that's the other main thing. I mean, I'm always competing no matter what we're
doing. I just love to compete, so I think that just makes me and everyone around me better."
Q: Last year, they got a young man, Michael Mayer, from Notre Dame that many people thought was
the best or one of the top two tight ends in that draft. When you look at being in an offense where
you're going to have so many weapons like Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers as well as Michael
Mayer around you, what do you think about being in that type of atmosphere where you get to now
be part of a collective and don't just have to be the guy?
Bowers: "Yeah, I mean we had some dudes at Georgia too, shout out to all my guys there. But yeah, I'm
excited. I'm excited to be a piece of this offense hopefully and be able to get to work and play alongside
some of the dudes that I've watched for a while. So, I'm excited."
Q: Watching your tape, they kind of moved you all over the place. Is there a particular part of the field
that you like attacking defenses from?
Bowers: "I mean, to me it doesn't really matter. I think the coaches did a good job at Georgia putting me
in spots where I could be the most successful I could be, and yeah I hope that continues. I mean, I think
it's fun to move all around the field and play different positions and do different things. So, I mean I
hope it continues, but yeah whatever they call upon me to do, I plan on doing it to my best ability."
Q: When you were growing up and you are going over to Redwood Middle School and you were
seeing the Raiders do training camp there, what exactly do you remember? What players do you
remember seeing or getting an autograph, a photo with, anything like that from those days?
Bowers: "Man, I remember watching - I think Derek Carr was there and I think I got an autograph from
him, so that was pretty sweet. So yeah, that was my one of my most memorable things."
Q: I know your career in Georgia you spent a lot of time playing alongside Darnell Washington in 12
personnel. What about that formation makes it tough for defenses to stop you?
Bowers: "Yeah, I think it's just those two big body mismatches. I think it's hard for defenses to combat
that, because I mean, we'd run the ball out of information, but we were also athletic in the pass game,
so I think that kind of puts them in a bind and the personnel they have to use. I mean, it's just a little
different I feel like."
