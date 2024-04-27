Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Offers A Complete Recap of Day Two of the 2024 NFL Draft
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders, under the direction of Tom Telesco, continue to have a terrific 2024 NFL Draft, as they concluded day two, rounds two and three today,
The latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode offers Raider Nation a complete recap of day two of the Silver and Black 2024 NFL Draft.
From another homerun in the selection of OG Jackson Powers-Johnson from the Oregon Ducks, to the solid selection of Maryland Terrapin OT Delmar Glaze, and all of the news and information of the day, yo don't want to miss this.
Tom Telesco's three picks so far, have all offered position versatility, and he addressed that.
"Really important. Certainly on the offensive line, it really is important. It's just really difficult if
you're not a starter - so if you're six, seven or eight or even nine in the offensive line room, if you can only what play one position, it's just really hard to get you dressed on Sundays. Guards have to be able to play tackle or center, tackles have to be able to play guard. So, it just helps your flexibility in playing. As we all know, the group you start with, injuries are going to happen and guys are going to have to be able to move to different spots, so the versatility is really important. And then even with Brock Bowers, that's a huge part of this that he can - you saw him, you guys have seen him, he can play some tight end, you can move him out as a big slot, you can put him as a wing, put him in the backfield if you want to. So, that's kind of where the league is right now with some of these guys, but the more versatility the better. It's harder to prepare for that for the opponent."
