Raiders' Second-Round Pick Jackson Powers-Johnson on Joining the Silver and Black
On the second night of the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders addressed a significant need while building upon their selection of Brock Bowers in the first round. The Raiders had a considerable need at right guard, even after signing Cody Whitehair. They selected a talented guard from Oregon, Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Powers-Johnson, who weighs over 300 pounds, will be a welcomed addition to an offensive line needing talent and depth. While Powers-Johnson is expected to battle with Whitehair for the starting position, the Raiders' investment in drafting him in the second round means they plan on him being a vital part of the offense’s future.
“Just kind of a wrap-around, full circle moment,” Powers-Johnson said. “My grandparents are from the Bay Area. They grew up huge Raiders fans. So, my great grandparents and my grandparents grew up having season tickets for 20 years with the Raiders. Huge Raiders fans there. And then also my first ever game going to 49ers-Raiders, going to that game, first-ever NFL game really kind of started the dream for me. And as I said, again, kind of full circle moment. And getting to play at Allegiant Stadium it was different there. Hopefully going to win a lot more games there. Kind of scored a touchdown there, so definitely a special place for me there, and I'm so excited to play there as many Sundays as I can."
While they play different positions, Powers-Johnson hopes to have a similar impact on the Raiders' offense as former Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell has had on the Detroit Lions’ offensive line.
"I've always looked up to Penei [Sewell],” Powers-Johnson said. “Penei wore number 58 at Oregon, and when I came into Oregon, I was a different number, and then I had to change. They gave me the opportunity to pick 58, and when I picked that, I kind of went down the path to be just like him. Powers-Johnson: “…so, so much respect for Penei. One of the best tackles in the league. I'm going to strive to make Oregon proud like he has, and make his family proud like he has, and just really fortunate to have gotten to know him and his family through Oregon and kind of through Utah high school football. Huge congrats to him.”
