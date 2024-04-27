Raiders Select G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson With No. 44 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
With their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected former Oregon guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Powers-Johnson brings versatility to the Raiders' offensive line, a very important trait for a unit that had to move some players due to injuries throughout the 2023 season. He will likely play guard for the Raiders, as Las Vegas re-signed veteran center Andre James this offseason.
The prospect played his entire 2023 campaign at center, ultimately winning the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, the first-ever Oregon player or Pac-12 player to win the award. Powers-Johnson helped lead an Oregon team that finished second in the country in total offense at 531.4 yards per game and first in passing offense at 346.9 yards per game.
Powers-Johnson was a unanimous All-American for his 2023 campaign, being named to the Sports Illustrated, American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News, Walter Camp, The Athletic, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus and USA Today All-America first teams.
Powers-Johnson told us about his meeting with the Raiders at his 2024 NFL Combine media availability.
“It was awesome,” he said. “Getting in there, talking to Coach (Antonio) Pierce, talking to the organization, it was great; had great interviews, had a great time.
“It's just a great organization, nice people, super formal, and just a good time.”
The following is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation of Powers-Johnson:
"Broadly built center prospect with below-average length but above-average upper-body power. Powers-Johnson isn’t much of a knee-bender, which impacts his pad level and drive leverage, but he can torque and toss opponents around with some regularity at the point. Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter."
