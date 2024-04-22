QB Prospect Daniels Says Coach Pierce Would Challenge him if Drafted by Raiders
It's clear there has been mutual interest between quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels and the Las Vegas Raiders, but Raiders general manager Tom Telesco would have to put together quite the trade to move up and be in a position to take the reigning Heisman Trophy winner on Thursday.
On Sunday, Daniels discussed the possibility when he joined former NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson on their podcast, "Nightcap."
"I don't know how they're [the Raiders] going to pull it off, but I mean, that's above my pay grade," Daniels said.
Daniels, of course, is quite familiar with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, having spent time with him at Arizona State when Pierce served as associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Pierce also recruited Daniels to ASU.
"AP, just as a human being, he's the right coach for that team," Daniels said. "Just him and the intensity that he brings, he just challenges people. He was challenging me at 18, so I know if I was to go to the Raiders -- I'm not saying I'm going to go there or I want to go there; I want to go wherever my name is called -- but if I was to go to the Raiders, I know he would -- as soon as I step foot [in there] -- he's going to challenge me. He won't care how high I was drafted, none of that, he's going to challenge me every day."
Johnson said he has a feeling the Raiders will somehow land Daniels.
"I have an epiphany that, for some reason, you [Daniels] will end up with AP at the Raiders," he said. "Now, I don't know how they're going to jump all the way up to No. 2; I'm not sure, I just think that's what's going to happen. I'm telling you, so if you just so happen to be a Raider, I just want to be the first one to get a jersey."
Johnson's son, Chad Johnson II, played with Daniels at ASU during the 2021 college football season.
Daniels played three seasons with the Sun Devils before transferring to LSU.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
