What the Latest NFL Mock Drafts are Projecting for the Raiders
The NFL Draft is near, and there are plenty of ideas about what the Las Vegas Raiders should do in what will be a pivotal draft process for the organization.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco will need to address multiple positions before the season starts if the Raiders hope to build on their progress from the second half of last season.
The Raiders’ most significant needs are at offensive line and cornerback, with the quarterback position arguably being the third biggest concern after those two. However, NFL.com lead draft writer Eric Edholm thinks the Raiders will take a chance on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
“Can the Raiders be sure Denver (or another team) won't snag Penix before it’s too late?" Edholm said. "If they're determined to land Penix, this might have to be the play here. Tom Telesco's first pick as Raiders GM is shaping up to be an utterly fascinating one.”
Analyst Bucky Brooks thinks the Raiders will address their most significant need and select an offensive lineman, arguably the safest choice for the team.
“Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches,” Brooks said. “Latham is a bully at the point of attack with the size, strength, and power to excel as a mauler on the edges.”
Draft analyst Chad Reuter has arguably the most surprising suggestion, projecting the Raiders to select wide receiver Malik Nabers from LSU. While there have been red flags about Nabers that came to light during the draft process, it would be a surprise if he fell to the 13th pick. It would be even more unexpected for the Raiders to spend the pick on a wide receiver, as it is one of the deepest positions on the roster.
“Nabers' quickness in his routes, strong hands, and speed make him a top-10 talent, and he reminds me a lot of former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- who was selected 12th overall by the Giants 10 years ago,” Reuter said. “I have the Raiders trading up for Michael Penix Jr. in Round 2 to compete with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for the starting QB job, but Vegas could sneak into the back end of the first to snag a QB whose rookie contract would include the team-friendly fifth-year option."
Reuter has the Raiders taking Michael Penix early in the second round. While there is a chance Penix falls to the second round, the Raiders could trade into the last few picks of the first round or early into the second round if the price is right. The Raiders selecting Penix in the second round makes much more sense than choosing a wide receiver in the first round.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
