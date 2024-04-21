Mock Drafts Have Raiders Taking CB in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which is less than a week away.
There has been much speculation about what the Raiders will do. They could take a quarterback, bolster the right side of the line or get an upgrade at cornerback. Recent mock drafts have the Raiders doing the latter.
Analysts are split between two cornerbacks in particular -- Alabama's Terrion Arnold and Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell.
CBS' Jared Dubin believed the Raiders would invest in Arnold, whom many would describe as the safer pick.
"The Raiders played well on defense down the stretch of last season under Antonio Pierce, but they still need help in the defensive backfield," Dubin wrote. "They have their choice of defensive backs here and go with the star from Alabama,"
NFL.com's Gennaro Filice also predicted the Silver and Black will choose the Alabama product.
Filice wrote, "Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has apparently taken a liking to Arnold. ... He offers all of the tangibles (size, play speed, physicality, ball skills) and intangibles (football IQ, infectious energy, irrational confidence) that you want at the position."
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today believed the Raiders would get their upgrade in Mitchell.
"Mitchell's coverage credentials would make him a fine first pick to kick off [general manager] Tom Telesco's tenure," he wrote.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports also had Mitchell with the Silver and Black.
Pro Football Focus' draft analysts Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo were split. Monson projected Arnold, writing, "At some point, the value of the top defenders on the board is too good to turn down, and that’s the case for the Raiders at No. 13. They select the top cornerback in the draft."
Palazzolo favored Mitchell.
"Mitchell has some of the best advanced coverage metrics PFF has ever recorded for a two-year sample size," Palazzolo wrote. "He has all the ability in the world to be a CB1 at the next level."
The Raiders could find a gem in either cornerback. The two are closely linked in terms of draft grades, NFL.com's grade for Mitchell is just .02 higher than Arnold.
Arnold comes from a lineage of talented Nick Saban defensive backs that include Patrick Surtain II, Marlon Humphrey and Minkah Fitzpatrick. He also played in the talented SEC.
Mitchell played in the Mid-American Conference and struggled when he faced tough competition like Ohio State.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
