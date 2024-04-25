Top 10 Defensive Backs in the 2024 NFL Draft
This year's NFL Draft has a very deep cornerback class, and the Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 13 pick. The Silver and Black need to bolster the cornerback position, too.
The talent of the cornerbacks in this upcoming draft is better than most drafts -- some of these cornerbacks would be first-round picks in other years but will fall to Day 2 in 2024.
Don't rule out the safeties, either.
These are the Top 10 defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft:
1. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
There is a lineage of talented NFL defensive backs by way of Nick Saban. Arnold has the goods to be another. There is so much potential here -- Arnold has played outside, in the slot, is outlandishly athletic and has all the ball skills required to play at the next level. Arnold might lack the polish of his teammate Kool-Aid McKinstry, but his ceiling is sky-high, and it will likely get him off the board first.
2. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Mitchell is a stud. He has a 6-foot frame, plenty of length, and 4.33 speed. He might be the hardest-hitting corner in the draft. Mitchell had a great Senior Bowl. Mitchell had back-to-back seasons of 90-plus grades from Pro Football Focus. Despite concerns about the level of competition Mitchell had in the Mid-American Conference, he will likely be either the first or second defensive back off the board.
3. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
DeJean might be the most versatile defensive back in the draft. He has size at 6-foot-1 and elite athleticism. As PFF put it, "[DeJean] could truly be an impact player anywhere. His footwork, ball skills and explosive athleticism make him an impactful outside cornerback -- one with All-Pro potential."
4. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
In another draft, McKinstry would probably be the first defensive back off the board. Another Saban product, McKinstry is intelligent, athletic, and consistent. McKinstry can be a playmaker when he needs to, but he did the little things so well that he often didn't need to when he was at Alabama. The fact McKinstry started as a true freshman for Nick Saban says enough.
5. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Wiggins is a very tools-y prospect. He has length, athleticism and NFL cornerback traits. However, Wiggins has some concerning habits. He is lackluster when it comes to the run. Wiggins struggled when defending against the deep ball at Clemson. Some of his critics feel he could be more decisive when attacking, too.
6. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
Sainristil is a true-blue football player with an overflow of intangibles and skill. He plays a physical game, is athletic and has NFL ball skills. He's a proven playmaker. The knock on Sainristil is his size, and many feel he translates to a slot corner at the next level. Sainristil might have the highest floor of any DB in this class, and with those intangibles, it is hard not to bet on him.
7. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Rakestraw is another player who will likely be drafted later than he should. He has all of the physical gifts and ball skills any elite cover cornerback should have.
Rakestraw saw the majority of his college snaps as an outside corner, but he saw some time in the slot, too. He is one of the best in the draft when it comes to pure lock-down ability.
8. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Nubin is the best safety in the draft, but he likely won't go in the first round. Nubin is athletic, smart, anticipates well and is every bit as physical as you would want a safety to be. PFF projected him as an "impactful safety in any scheme." Nubin would be a steal as a Day 2 pick.
9. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
Tampa saw big improvements each year in the opponent passer rating. He has really good length and can contest catches like few cornerbacks in the draft can. Analyst Lance Zierlein had concerns about Tampa's footwork and ability in man coverage.
10. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Bullard gets knocked for his size at 5-foot-10, but he has the instincts and ball skills to make an impact at the next level. Bullard is versatile, and that will likely be what gets his name called on Day 2. There are red flags to his game, such as his ability against the run.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.