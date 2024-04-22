As Expected, Raiders Have Plan in Place for Various Draft Scenarios
As we have said countless times this offseason, there are several paths the Las Vegas Raiders can take in this week's NFL Draft, but it's anyone's guess what those paths are.
The Raiders are in an awkward 13th spot in the draft, as they aren't exactly in contention for the top talent they might like to land, particularly at the quarterback position. That, of course, begs the question of if the Silver and Black trade up, but that always comes with a hefty price, especially if you're talking a top-three spot.
Then there's, obviously, the options of staying put or even trading back.
As one could assume, first-year Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and his staff are considering all options and are prepared for whatever approach they choose to take.
"News flash: GM says he's open to trading up, moving back, picking at a spot," Telesco said in his presser on Monday. "Everybody always says the same thing. So, we have a plan right now to go up if we have to and be aggressive with it. We've got a plan if we stick and pick, obviously. And we got a plan to go back if it's within a certain range.
"It's been normal this year as like other years. There's been conversations with other teams, but it's probably more general than specific. It really wouldn't get more specific until usually later in the process -- Tuesday, Wednesday, even Thursday. Even sometimes when you're on the clock. But it's been about the same amount of work when it goes into that."
Throughout our offseason reporting, we have given you trade scenarios, profiles on potential prospects, inside rumblings, and from the sound of it, anything is still on the table as Telesco prepares for his first draft with the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas has several positions in need of addressing, and it can fill a number of holes with any of its current eight picks. But of course, the one everyone has their eyes on is at 13.
Telesco, who had a strong draft resume in his many years as general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers, is more than ready for the moment.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
