Raiders GM Tom Telesco on Prospects: 'We're Drafting Them for the Future'
The Las Vegas Raiders have had some great draft acquisitions in recent years, but looking back to 2018, not many have been around for the long run.
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller is the club's longest-tenured draftee, the only remaining Raider drafted by the team in 2018. Even looking at the 2019 NFL Draft, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is the team's only selection from that class still on the roster.
First-year Raiders general manager wants to bring back that long-term philosophy to Las Vegas. In his first draft as general manager of the Los Angeles (then-San Diego) Chargers, Telesco drafted wide receiver Keenan Allen, who would go on to play 11 seasons for the Bolts.
When addressing the media on Monday, Telesco emphasized that a prospect doesn't have to be the player you expect them to be right out of the gate.
"There's always a short-term look, long-term look to it," Telesco said. "And I think the thing we have to remember is we're drafting these players for a minimum of four to five years. We're drafting them for the future, and that's what we're hoping to get out of them. It's not so much where they fit in initially as a rookie their first year. I mean, history shows probably less than a third of rookies -- maybe even like 30% of rookies -- actually play a high number, a significant amount of snaps in their rookie years or filling a need. So, that's reality.
"And whatever needs we may have today, or whatever perceived needs those are, these players we're drafting, we're looking down the road. Minimum, I said four to five years. But whenever we talk about players, you talk about: 'OK, what role would they have right away? What role would they have in the future?' And kind of go off that."
Take 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson, for example. He didn't quite have the season expected of a top-10 pick, but he showed glimpses of what could be a great defensive asset for the Raiders down the line.
Another great example would be running back Zamir White. After having just 17 rushing attemps his rookie season, White turned in a tremendous 2023 campaign and will likely be the starting running back going into next season.
Telesco is taking the right approach as he enters his first draft with the Silver and Black.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
