Top 10 Defensive Linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the 13th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. With the draft just days away, it is up in the air what they will do with the pick.
The defensive front is possibly the Silver and Black's most talented group. The Raiders need help on the offensive line and in the defensive backfield.
The 2024 class offers a ton of talent on the defensive line, especially near the top, but is it enough for the Raiders to bypass their needs?
These are the Top 10 offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft:
1. Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
There is so much to like about Latu -- and that is why he is first in this class. He has size and length and he has explosive athleticism. Latu is all the tools the best NFL pass rushers have -- incredible hands, flexibility, and great use of angles and leverage.
2. Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
Freak athlete whose physical traits will make him a weapon against the NFL's mobile quarterbacks. Turner has uncanny quickness -- it overwhelms blockers. He lacks a bit of polish, but as one NFC executive said of Turner, "Just look for ‘dudes’ and coach the rest of it."
3. Byron Murphy II, DI, Texas
Murphy is incredibly gifted. He is versatile -- a space-eater in the run game or a menace as a pass rusher. His intangibles are a plus, too. In an even front, Murphy will likely be in a 3-technique, but Pro Football Focus projects Murphy as "a first-round impact starter for any front."
4. Jer'Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois
The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year lacks certain physical characteristics, but he more than makes up for it with his speed and hands. His block-shedding ability is among the best in this class, and he should work well in any alignment.
5. Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
Verse has incredible size, power, and burst. He violently attacks blockers and could even fill the spot of a "true" defensive end in at the next level. Verse is lauded for his intangibles -- he puts in the work every down. Analyst Greg Cosell referred to Verse as a "stronger and better" Kayvon Thibodeaux.
6. Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
The most touted trait Robinson possesses is his out-of-this-world athleticism. His burst overtakes blockers and it doesn't take long for him to be within launching distance of a quarterback. Last season, Robinson had a 92.3 pass rush grade from PFF. His true pass set pass rush grade was better -- 93.1.
7. Braden Fiske, DI, FSU
Fiske is quick off the ball and his hand placement is a big plus. Fiske has the strength to anchor and he has three-down ability in the interior. With Fiske, the tape doesn't lie, and the tape shows the potential to be an impact player at the next level.
8. Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State
Tools, tools, tools. Isaac has all of the moves to handle NFL blockers. He has great hands and his use of leverage is elite. Where scouts get nervous is Isaac's ability to anchor -- he only weighs 254 pounds. His motor and tools will likely entice general managers, though.
9. Kris Jenkins, DI, Michigan
Jenkins could be a steal. He is one of the strongest players in the draft and he eats up space incredibly well. Jenkins might be one of the best players in the draft when it comes to handling double-teams. Jenkins has a high floor, and despite the knock on his arm length, the tape doesn't lie.
10. T'Vondre Sweat, DI, Texas
Sweat's ceiling is immense. The 2023 Outland Trophy winner is a massive space-eater who requires a ton of attention. What Sweat offers is the ability to unlock the front seven around him -- he clears up all of the traffic, especially for linebackers. He will likely be picked later than he would in a pre-Aaron Donald draft.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
