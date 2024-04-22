Possible NFL Draft Trades for the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been rumored to be interested in multiple potential trades during this year’s NFL Draft. They currently have the No.13 pick and many needy positions on their roster, which makes them a legitimate candidate as a trade partner on draft night.
In addition to the Raiders needing help at multiple positions, the fact that they are not at the top of the draft, nor at the end of Round 1, leaves them in a potentially tough spot on what to do. They are not high enough in the draft to get one of the most talented players, and they are not far back enough in the draft that they could take a low but calculated risk on a player.
However, having the 13th overall pick does put the Raiders in the perfect position for multiple trades on draft night. As with any trade, their trade options have risks and potential rewards. While there are only a few legitimate trade options for the Raiders, they do have options.
The first and most talked about option for the Raiders on draft night is them trading up into the top three to four picks of the draft, where they could select quarterback Jayden Daniels, who spent time with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce while they both were at Arizona State. While it is an option for the Raiders, it is undoubtedly the riskiest option, as Las Vegas is not in the position to comfortably trade the necessary assets to get high enough in the draft to select Daniels.
Another trade worth the Raiders’ consideration would be trading back in the draft and collecting additional draft picks. The main risk here for the Raiders would be that they woud likely be losing out on top talent at positions of need that will be available at the 13th overall pick. However, that risk could be lessened, depending on who the Raiders have their eyes on.
If they are leaning towards drafting an offensive lineman and the top three or four offensive linemen are still on the board at 13th overall, it is worth considering a trade back. Or, if multiple top offensive linemen and cornerbacks are off the board at 13th overall, it would be worth the Raiders considering trading back for additional picks because, in that situation, they would get more value from additional picks than the fourth- or fifth-best offensive lineman or cornerback.
Lastly, assuming one or two of the top offensive linemen are still available when the Raiders select 13th, they could take the safe route, draft the best offensive lineman available, and hope a quarterback like Michael Penix Jr. falls into the end of the first round. The Raiders could then get their offensive lineman, trade back into the first round, and select the quarterback.
They would risk losing out on Penix, but they would still be addressing one of their most pressing needs: their offensive line.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
