What Las Vegas Raiders' DJ Glaze Pick Means for Thayer Munford Jr.
After former Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left town to join the New York Giants in free agency, the Silver and Black were presented with a glaring need at the offensive tackle position.
With all the talk of the Raiders needing to add to their offensive tackle room in this year's NFL Draft, Thayer Munford Jr.'s name somewhat disappeared amidst all the discussion.
But Raiders general manager assured the third-year offensive tackle is not being overlooked.
"Have not forgotten [about Munford]," Telesco said after the draft. "No, it's funny because last week - I've had a lot of time, because the players right now it's phase one so they're lifting and they're conditioning, there's not like football work. But I lucked out there this week and Thayer was doing some just some straight sprinting, some lead ups and some sprints, and you can see how athletic he is for a big man and what a smooth athlete he is.
"And I love the fact that he got some good snaps under his belt last year, so now we're really excited about where he can go as a player. We need to be eight to nine deep in that offensive line, and I think he can be a big part of that from what I've seen on tape last year and then just a little bit of watching him. You don't see big guys that can really move like that, so it's pretty exciting."
Munford saw significant time on the field last season, having started in 10 of his 15 appearances.
Over the weekend, the Raiders did address the offensive tackle need with their drafting of DJ Glaze in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
It's unclear what Glaze's role will be just yet, but you can expect another position battle for Munford in training camp. He was used to such a situation with Eluemunor last year.
After the Raiders selected Glaze on Friday, Telesco discussed what the young tackle's role could be.
"Another young guy, 21 years old, but a lot of versatility, and we see him as a tackle right now," Telesco said of Glaze. "He's played both left and right. Probably will see him more on the right side at tackle right now. He's got some possible guard in the future maybe, but the flexibility is really nice for all these guys.
"Typically, you're dressing eight offensive linemen, the more they can do the better because we know there's going to be injuries during the year. But no, we see him more as a right tackle. Big frame, long arms, really productive college player. I mean, he'd just block the guy in front of him very consistently. To keep it real general, guy over him, run game, pass game, blocked his man. Balanced body control and strength, and again, we think there's a lot of future upside with him too."
