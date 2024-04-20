The Importance of Raiders' New OL Cody Whitehair
The Las Vegas Raiders finally made a critical move on the offensive line in this free agency.
The Silver and Black recentlly signed guard Cody Whitehair, an experienced lineman who gives the Raiders some of the much-needed depth they needed at guard.
The timing of the signing worked out rather well, as Whitehair signed with Las Vegas on Monday, the same day the team began its voluntary offseason workouts.
"We got Cody Whitehair in here today," said Raiders center Andre James when he addressed the media on Monday. "Awesome guy, I just met him today. And yeah, it's nice having a vet like
that come in with a lot of the experience that he's had. It's only just going to benefit the whole offensive line room."
Whitehair played eight seasons for the Chicago Bears and will be reuniting with his former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. He made 118 starts in 124 games with Chicago.
"Oh, it's going to be awesome," James said. "I was just talking to him [Whitehair] today, just some of the schemes and some of the things that they ran [in Chicago]. It's always helpful having a guy who's familiar with the offense, familiar with the scheme and the system, especially in the offensive line room, just to kind of pick his brain and kind of get some of the keys and some of the information that he's gotten for a long time there working with the Bears. So, I'm super excited to have him."
James pretty much summarized the key things Whitehair brings to the table: experience and familiarity with the new offense.
The Raiders had to move some players around the line when James went down last season, and while it worked out for the most part, it wasn't an ideal situation.
Adding pieces like Whitehair to expand the room will be crucial for a Raiders team that is going to need a number of options up front of they are to compete for the top spot in the division next season.
Depending on if Las Vegas places an emphasis on the O-line in the draft next week, the Raiders could be sitting pretty comfortably with that unit.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
