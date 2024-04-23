Former NFL QB Talks Las Vegas Raiders' Aidan O'Connell
On Monday's episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo Carpenter was joined by former NFL quarterback Drew Stanton.
The episode covered Stanton's evaluation of who he thinks the best quarterbacks are in this year's NFL Draft.
He also gave his thoughts on second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and where he would be drafted in this year's NFL Draft class.
"I would have him as a Day 2 pick." Stanton said." He has the capability. I was on your podcast last year, and he does many things exceptionally well. That being said, it's also about supporting cast in the NFL. It's about who your play-caller is in the NFL. But you hit a couple of essential things. First of all, the turnover ratio. Your touchdowns to interception ratio. Touchdowns are one thing; I don't care about touchdown passes personally; they're sexy, they're good, they are what they are.
"The most important stat is wins and loses." Stanton continued. "He went three and one in a tremendously important conference. Then you watch him play and can put the ball where and how he wants to. I have all these foundational truths of what I believe to play this position to be successful. O'Connell encompasses a lot of those. Can he go out there? I don't know him personally. Grade is all-encompassing. Hey, round grade. He seems extremely confident with who he is and comfortable in his skin.
"I haven't studied him enough to feel confident now regarding the tape's concern. It's very encouraging. Even last year at the NFL level, it was very encouraging. He can make multi-level throws. He can throw it quickly and can get rid of it. Is he going to run around and scramble around? No. But you don't need to. You can rely on a timing passing game with a quarterback who can anticipate and know the ball is supposed to go before he even gets it in his hands; those are the guys I want and not the guy that will run around and look great."
The "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" episode with Stanton can be watched here.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
