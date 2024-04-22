What Will the Raiders do in the Fourth Round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
It is officially 2024 NFL Draft week, and the Las Vegas Raiders will look to make an impact by improving their roster both offensively and defensively.
There's all sorts of speculation concerning what Las Vegas does in the first three rounds, but what direction will the Silver and Black take in the later rounds of the draft, especially in Round 4?
In a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo Carpenter Sr. was joined by our assistant beat writer Ezekiel Trezevant IV.
Trezevant discussed his full seven-seven-round Raider mock draft throughout the entire episode, including what he thinks the Raiders will do in Round 4 of the draft. He has the Silver and Black selecting running back MarShawn Lloyd from the University of Southern California.
Trezevant expressed his thoughts on Lloyd and why he would be a good fit for the Raiders in Round 4.
"I have them taking Marshawn Lloyd running back out of USC," Trezevant said. "He averaged 7.1 yards per carry last season at USC. Again, you look at just what they've done previously. They drafted Zamir [White] in the fourth round. Again, you got the fourth round here -- you're going to get yourself a fourth-round running back.
"And with the way the running back position is being devalued, well, now you got two young running backs on the roster that you don't necessarily have to worry about paying big money anytime soon, if at all. You got Zamir, who's going to be there for an extra two or three years, I believe, and you get Marshawn Lloyd; that will be another four years right there of affordable running back play. Again, he has big-time college football experience, and obviously, you have the name Marshawn at running back as a big deal as well."
Lloyd played four collegiate seasons as a running back -- three with the South Carolina Gamecocks and one with the USC Trojans. He finished rushing for 1,621 yards on 291 attempts, scoring 19 touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus gave Lloyd an 81.7 overall offensive grade for his 2023 season.
You can watch Trezevant's full seven-round mock draft here.
Our analysis of Lloyd can be read here.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
