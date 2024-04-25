Who Will be the Best Player 10 Years From Now From the 2024 NFL Draft?
Tonight is Night 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the 13th overall pick and look to make an impact on Day 1.
There is much talent, both offensively and defensively, in this year's 2024 NFL Draft class. A question to consider is what player is capable of being the best player 10 years from now?
In a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo Carpenter Sr. was joined by Matt Hladik, the publisher at thespun.com. The two broke down the anatomy of this year's NFL Draft and debated who would be the best player 10 years from now.
Hladik shared his thoughts about wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State and Malik Nabers from Louisiana State.
"There's a couple of different directions I could go," Hladik said. "I think it's tough. I think Caleb Willams is the best quarterback in the draft, but I have to admit, I haven't studied some of the guys in-depth, and that is such a tough position to evaluate. I don't have a strong conviction on who will be best there, so I will say it's a little safer, and I think it will be one of the two top receivers, either Marvin Harrion Jr. or Malik Nabers."
Hladik also shared his thoughts on who he thinks will be the biggest bust in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"Again, I look at the quarterbacks," Hladik said. "When I look at the quarterbacks, the guy who surprised me with how high people are drafting him is J.J. McCarthy. But he might be a guy who might show out more in the NFL. He had the chance to work with an NFL system when he had more put on his plate than at Michigan, where they could dominate teams. I think the biggest bust will either be Jaden Daniels or Drake Maye. I think Daniels and Maye have immense talent, and I think one of them will pan out while the other will end up being the biggest bust."
This weekend will be exciting for the future of the Silver and Black as the organization looks to draft players who will make an impact in the coming seasons.
The entire "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" episode can be watched here.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
