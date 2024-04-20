Do the Raiders Draft a CB in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders should look to add more talent to their young defensive back room in the 2024 NFL Draft. A question to consider is which round will the club select that young defensive back?
On Tuesday's edition of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo Carpenter Sr. was joined by Matt Hladik, publisher at thespun.com.
Hladik had the chance to discuss his full seven-round Raiders mock Draft throughout the episode. He has the Raiders selecting a defensive back in Round 2 of the Draft -- cornerback Max Melton from Rutgers University.
Hladik talked about how the Raiders could have many options in Round 2 to select a cornerback and his overall thoughts on Melton.
"Corner is a major need for the Raiders," Hladik said. "The good thing for them and other teams looking for corners is that this is a very good cornerback draft. There will be a lot of guys off the board early, but there's a lot of depth in the second and third rounds and beyond.
"Where they pick in the second round, there will be many different options at corner. I went, and maybe you could laugh a bit of a homer pick, but I went with somebody I know well from seeing him play the last few years. I think the Raiders are selecting Max Melton, a cornerback out of Rutgers who played three years. He was a stud for them, an excellent pass defender. The run game is a work of progress, but in terms of progress, frame, and competitiveness, and playing the pass, which is paramount in the NFL, he would be an excellent pick there."
Melton spent four colligate seasons with the Scarlet Knights. He finished with 111 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, 22 passes defended, eight interceptions, and one sack.
Pro Football Focus gave Melton a 73.1 overall grade for his 2023 season.
There are still many options the Raiders could select in the second round of the Draft. However, Melton could be a viable option for the Silver and Black.
You can watch Hladik's full Raiders mock draft here.
Our analysis of Melton can be read here.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
