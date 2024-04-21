Do the Las Vegas Raiders Select a QB in 2024 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders may draft a quarterback in this year's 2024 NFL Draft. The question is, which round will it be if they do so?
On an episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," from April 16, our Hondo Carpenter Sr. was joined by Matt Hladik, publisher at thespun.com.
Hladik had the chance to share his entire seven-round Raiders mock draft on the episode. In Round 3 of the draft, he had the Silver and Black selecting quarterback Spencer Rattler from the University of South Carolina.
Hladik shared his thoughts on Rattler and why he thinks the Raiders will select a quarterback in the third round.
"I got them going with Spencer Rattler," Hladik said. "Three years ago, people thought he would be the number one pick in the 2022 or 2023 NFL Draft. He had that high of a reputation early coming out of high school and early on in his career at Oklahoma before he got replaced by Caleb Willams. Then he rebooted himself at South Carolina.
"He's raw, talented, and mixed opinions on him." Hladik continued. "I think if you're taking a chance on a quarterback outside of the first round, I would rather take a little bit bigger swing on somebody who has traits to be a stud even if he misses as opposed to taking a safer quarterback in the middle rounds that you're kind of limited on what they could become and I think Spencer Rattler fits there."
Rattler spent five collegiate seasons as a quarterback -- three with the Oklahoma Sooners and two with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He finished throwing 900 competitions on 1,313 attempts for 10,807 yards and 77 touchdowns.
His best season was his freshman season with the Sooners, where he finished throwing 214 completions on 317 attempts for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus gave Rattler an overall grade of 77.6 for the 2023 season.
With the 2024 NFL Draft a couple of days away, it will be interesting to see what direction the Silver and Black take if they decide to draft a quarterback.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 13 overall pick.
