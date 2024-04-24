The Las Vegas Raiders are Building a Unique Culture
The 2024 NFL Draft is officially one day away.
This upcoming season will be the start of a new era of Las Vegas Raiders football. This year's NFL Draft will be a significant building block, as the Raiders will be looking to add players who will fit in with the organization's vision.
In a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo Carpenter Sr. evaluated five things that stood out from General Manager Tom Telesco's pre-draft press conference on Monday.
One of the things that stood out to Carpenter was how Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce are building a unique culture for the Raiders for this season and for many seasons to come.
"You may remember at the NFL Owners Meeting, Antonio Pierce told me that he sees himself as the guardian of the gate of the locker room, the culture," Carpenter said. "The Raiders are building something here that is super unique, and that culture is so rare. I mean, all the players, you got almost 30 players. I was told at times it was over 30 sticking around working out when they weren't even supposed to be. That speaks to culture.
"What I find fascinating was when I asked him, and I said to Telesco, AP feels like the guardian of the locker room, do you share that sentiment? Telesco said more so. They not only have to fit a locker room but also our city of Las Vegas. His statement gave us a snapshot of how he thinks. Whether you agree with or disagree with Telesco, if you are a Raider fan, he's your general manager."
Excitement is in full swing with the Raiders and the new culture being added. It will also be exciting to see how Telesco will add to this new culture in his first-ever NFL Draft with the Silver and Black on Thursday.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
