Raiders' Starting QB Will Have Plenty of Weapons
The Las Vegas Raiders improved with the 2024 NFL Draft.
Some expected the Raiders to draft a quarterback -- Washington's Michael Penix Jr. or LSU's Jayden Daniels.
Many pundits mocked the Raiders to take a cornerback with the No. 13 pick or address the right side of the offensive line.
The Raiders instead took one of the best players in the draft -- Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers was lauded by many as a generational player.
Bowers possesses the explosiveness as a playmaker that garners comparisons to former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Pro Football Focus wrote, "outside of being on the smaller side, Bowers is a dream tight end prospect who can be an impact player in the slot, out wide and in line. Add in his reliable blocking ability on the line and in space, and you have an ultimate chess piece offensive weapon with All-Pro potential."
Our Hondo S. Carpenter touted the Bowers selection on an episode of the "Las Vegas Insider Podcast." Carpenter quoted what one NFC general manager told him about Bowers before the draft.
"Bowers loves to block as much as [offensive tackles]," he said. "You put him at wide receiver, and he's got the best hands in this draft with the speed to be a top wide receiver ... you could put him at running back, and if you got enough reps ... he's a Christian McCaffrey. He can catch, he can run."
The post-draft addition of former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup only adds to the depth of Raiders weapons.
Last season, Gallup averaged 12.3 yards per catch and scored two touchdowns on 34 receptions.
The two new additions will fit nicely with wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.
Last season, Adams made 103 catches, good for ninth in the league, for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. Adams is a three-time All-Pro with plenty of ability left.
Meyers might be the most underrated wide receiver in the league. He had 71 receptions for 807 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
The Raiders have two starting NFL quarterbacks on the roster -- Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. Both will compete for the starting job.
Whoever wins the position battle will have plenty to work with in the fall.
