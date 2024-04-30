Raiders' Devonshire Has ‘Next Play’ Mentality
Cornerback is arguably the hardest position to play in football.
They have to stay in front of receivers, defend them with perfect technique, and hope they don’t commit a penalty when the ball is in the air. Because the position involves so much guesswork, the star corners in the league truly have to be commended.
Often, corners will guess wrong, and they will get beat. It’s inevitable. They can let it affect them for the rest of the game, or they can shake it off and move on to the next play.
New Las Vegas Raiders cornerback M.J. Devonshire chooses the latter. He adopts a ‘next play’ mentality, not allowing himself to get down after losing a rep to a receiver.
The seventh-round selection out of Pittsburgh in the 2024 NFL Draft elaborated on that mindset and play style with the media after he became a member of the Silver and Black.
“Yeah, you watch guys and it’s a part of the game,” he said. “We say guys are on scholarship too. Now, in the league, guys are getting paid, too; they got a job to do as well. And it’s a tough battle, and sometimes they are going to make a play, but you can’t let that affect you. It’s a lot of football to be played, and when you look forward, you got to be able to make those plays. So, you got to kind of get that out your head quick and get ready for the next play.”
Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders seek cornerbacks who are going to compete on every snap. While being a late seventh-round selection who faces an uphill battle trying to make the roster, Devonshire gives himself a fighting chance to do so because of this mindset.
Devonshire played two seasons at Kentucky before transferring to the Panthers. In 2023, he had his best season, posting 32 tackles and four interceptions.
According to Pro Football Focus, Devonshire was targeted 55 times and allowed only 25 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders sought cornerback help in the draft. They may have found it with Devonshire if his mentality can translate to the league.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.