Raiders Select CB M.J. Devonshire With No. 229 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
With the final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected cornerback M.J. Devonshire out of Pittsburgh.
Devonshire, who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 186 pounds, is the Raiders' second cornerback taken in this year's NFL Draft.
The prospect started in nine of 12 games for the Panthers last season, recording 32 tackles, 10 pass breakups and a team-best four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
The season before, Devonshire was recognized as an All-ACC second-team return specialist and an All-ACC honorable mention. He became the first member of the program since Darrelle Revis to return a punt and an interception for a touchdown in the same game. Devonshire made nine starts in 13 games that season.
Pro Football Focus gave Devonshire an overall grade of 77.0 for that 2022 season.
At this year's NFL Combine, Devonshire recorded a 4.45-second 40-yard-dash time, a 1.54 10-yard-split time, a 38.5-inch vertical jump, a 10-feet-4-inch broad jump, a 7.12-second 3-cone drill time and a 4.35-second 20-yard shuttle time.
NFL Next Gen Stats gave Devonshire a production score of 73, an athleticism score of 70 and a total score of 70, which ranked 11th, 18th and 24th, respectively, among all cornerbacks.
The following is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation of Devonshire:
"Devonshire is a cornerback with long arms and impressive ball production. He’s confident in press, allowing his athleticism to trace routes while instincts and agility key his work from zone. Devonshire locates the quarterback and ball flight fairly quickly with his back to the ball. He sits in the pocket of an average route runner and uses his length and reactive quickness to swat throws away. The long speed appears to be average and he picks up his share of flags with excessive grabbing against big targets downfield. A move to nickel is possible, and he has the athletic traits to make it work provided his run-support efforts don’t short-circuit his opportunity."
Devonshire played two seasons at Kentucky before transferring to Pittsburgh. He played in 12 games for the Wildcats, posting just six tackles and two pass breakups.
