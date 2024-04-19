What if Raiders' O’Connell was a QB in this Year's 2024 NFL Draft Class?
There is still optimism for the Las Vegas Raiders and second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell if he will be the starting quarterback moving forward for the Silver and Black next season.
In a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo Carpenter Sr. talked about quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft class and discussed an interesting question about O'Connell.
Carpenter shared the following question he was asked by a listener with four NFL executives: "Where would Aidan O'Connell rate in this class if you were drafting today?"
"This is a great question," said one executive. " ... I liked Aidan O'Connell last year. I liked him better the year before when we had a first-round grade on him. But I understood last year he didn't have the talent around him, Purdue had a harder schedule, the death of his brother, there were a lot of things.
"After what I saw last year, I would have Aidan O'Connell of worthy of a top-10 pick this year. I understand there were some things that he didn't do. But I have heard you use the analogy before: A quarter horse would blow away a thoroughbred in a quarter-mile race. But a thoroughbred would destroy a quarter horse in a mile-and-a-half race. It's two different horses for two different lengths. A lot of people would be critical of Aidan O'Connell for several things he didn't do last year, and I would agree he didn't do them.
"But what I would say is this: They [the Raiders] could not revamp the playbook. They couldn't go out and add talent to what they wanted to do even though it was clear they were changing the scheme. He [O'Connell] did what was asked. No matter how you cut the tomato, football is about winning and losing. ... He went 3-1 against the AFC dominant West, eight touchdowns, no interceptions. Last five games, nine touchdowns, one interception.
" ... You saw what he did, which was exactly what he was asked. He did it in a playoff atmosphere, and he did it with bullets and shrapnel going off around him. I have him as a clear top-10, but to be safe, top-15 for sure."
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
