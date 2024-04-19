NFL Researcher Lists Raiders' Adams as One of Five WRs Who Need Help From Draft
Being one of the top wide receivers in the NFL is not always a luxury for Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams.
As one of the best in the game, Adams receives a lot of attention from opposing defenses, which obviously, makes it hard for him to get open at times and do what he does best.
With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, the Raiders can't really go wrong with how they use their current abundance of draft picks -- aside from the 13th overall pick, which is going to be a significant first impression for first-year Raiders general manager Tom Telesco.
While the wide receiver position should not be a huge focus for Las Vegas in this year's draft, there are reasons adding to their wide receiver room could pay off for the Silver and Black.
NFL researcher Michelle Magdziuk believes such a move could greatly benefit Adams in particular. In a recent article, Magdziuk listed Adams as one of five NFL receivers who need the most help from the 2024 NFL Draft.
"No player accounted for a higher percentage of his team’s targets last season than Davante Adams, who garnered 33 percent of the Raiders’ targets," Magdziuk wrote. "The three-time All-Pro had the second-most targets (175) in the NFL in 2023, yet he only recorded 1,144 receiving yards. That output marked his fewest receiving yards per game (67.3) since 2017 and fewest yards per reception (11.1) since 2015. No doubt the Raiders’ quarterback play contributed to his lack of efficiency, but it seems the limited weapons surrounding him also played a large part. Per PFF, Adams was double-teamed on 148 receiving snaps (third-most in the NFL) and was targeted a league-high 35 times in tight coverage in 2023.
"The Raiders lack speed on offense, which showed up in the way that they finished with the fifth-fewest deep receiving yards last year, per Next Gen Stats. They need to add speed to help stretch the field, which in turn should give Adams a lot more space to be increase his efficiency over the back end of his career."
Adams is going on his third year with the Silver and Black and isn't getting any younger. The Raiders need to utilize his talent while they have him.
