Andre James and Raiders' O-Line Excited to Work with New OL Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders already have new faces in their front office and a few new faces on their roster.
There will be even more new additions in the next few weeks between the NFL Draft and the rest of free agency. No unit on the Raiders’ roster has more turnover than their offensive line. After letting Jermaine Eluemunor go in free agency, the Raiders will undoubtedly be adding to their offensive line soon.
However, maybe more importantly, the Raiders have a new offensive line coach, James Cregg, who has many years of experience coaching offensive lines in college and the National Football League. Cregg has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos and even with the Raiders in 2007.
Cregg has had multiple opportunities as the assistant offensive line coach elsewhere; he will no longer be the assistant offensive line coach in Las Vegas. He's earned a promotion.
While the Raiders will have more than a few new additions to their offensive line, they re-signed center Andre James, who has been with the team for the past five seasons. He will likely be one of the Raiders' most essential signings this offseason as his knowledge of the team, quarterback Aidan O’Connell and at least a few other offensive linemen offer the Raiders stability along their offensive line. James will be vital to Cregg's transition to Las Vegas.
James says he and the rest of the offensive line are excited to work with Cregg.
"Yeah, we just had our first meeting today,” James told media members on Monday. “I met him a couple of weeks ago when he first came in here. Super awesome guy. I feel like he has a lot of stuff to teach, and he's just super positive. It's nice to have that type of mentality, especially in the offensive line room. Just the energy he brings to the room, it's going to be awesome to work with."
The Raiders are set on the left side of their offensive line, with Kolton Miller and Dylan Parham lining up on that side of James. The right side of their line, however, will miss veteran tackle Eluemunor, who departed in free agency. He helped the Raiders tremendously last season. James says he will miss his former neighbor, as their lockers were right next to each other, but James is looking forward to a new venture this season.
"Yeah, he [Eluemunor] actually just texted me today,” James said. “He's like, 'You miss me yet?' And I was like, 'Yeah, you know I miss you.' He's always chirping, so I definitely miss him, but I’m always in contact with him."
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
