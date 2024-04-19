Raiders Address OT in FanNation 2024 NFL Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are now just days away from selecting their first round pick in this year's NFL Draft.
The suspense has been building up all offseason, and it's any fan's guess who the Silver and Black go with at pick No. 13.
One common unit that fans and media have been throwing around as a potential target for the Raiders' is the offensive line, a group that lost offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency and one that saw captain Kolton Miller struggle with the first serious injury setback of his career last season.
In an article posted by Sports Illustrated on Friday, FanNation publishers put together a 2024 NFL mock draft, selecting the first-round picks for the respective teams they cover.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. picked offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State with the Raiders' 13th overall pick.
Here's what Carpenter had to say:
"The Raiders could take Michael Penix Jr. here to compete with Aidan O’Connell. But with Jermaine Eluemunor signing with the Giants in free agency, the more immediate need is on the offense line. Fuaga would be an immediate starter, helping solidify the line and the development of O’Connell. The second-team All-American played 700 snaps for the Beavers without allowing a sack."
Fuaga was named a semifinalist for the 2023 Outland Trophy, awarded annually to college football's top interior lineman. He received Associated Press All-America Second Team honors, as well as All-Pac-12 First Team honors.
The former Beaver played all 12 games for the Beavers last season. He received an overall grade of 88.2 from Pro Football Focus for his final collegiate season.
At this year's NFL Combine, Fuaga recorded a 5.13 40-yard-dash time, a 1.77 10-yard-split time, a 32-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-3-inch broad jump. NFL Next Gen Stats gave him a production score of 83 (fourth among offensive tackles), an athleticism score of 81 and a total score of 83 for his Combine outing.
Fuaga was the third offensive tackle taken in the FanNation mock draft. Ahead of him were Notre Dame's Joe Alt at No. 7 and Washington's Troy Fautanu at No. 10.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
