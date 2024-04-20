Report Confirms Jayden Daniels' Interest in the Las Vegas Raiders
We have made it known throughout this offseason that there is mutual interest between 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.
While appearing on Sports Center on Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed Daniels' interest in the Silver and Black.
Fowler started by discussing what he is hearing regarding Daniels and the Washington Commanders, who hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"It does feel like that there is some smoke here, that's sort of undeniable at this point," Fowler said. "I spoke to somebody who's involved in Daniels' process who does openly wonder: Is Daniels looking at his options right now? Now, he has had interest in playing for the Raiders, that is real. Staying on the West Coast, reuniting with Antonio Pierce from their Arizona State days. But they pick 13; it's going to be hard to sort of make that sort of trade happen.
"Intrigue in Minnesota as well. That's not to say that he doesn't have interest in playing for Washington eventually. I cannot confirm that that's any different, but as was told to me, this has not gone as smoothly as it should for a player who's a viable candidate for the No. 2 overall pick. It should be sort of pretty clear at this point."
As Fowler mentioned, Daniels played under Pierce while at Arizona State. In fact, Pierce even recruited him.
"I mean, I thought he'd win the Heisman -- that was my recruiting pitch," Pierce said at the NFL Combine on Feb. 28. " ... Man, I'm just proud of him, when I was recruiting Jayden, 150 pounds weight. Everybody [was] like: 'Where you getting this little skinny dude from San Bernardino?'
"But what I saw was a winner. I saw a guy who was really competitive, always out to prove people wrong, been doubted his whole life because of size or certain attributes about him -- physically or mentally. And I think all he's done is prove people wrong.
"And it was good to watch him do it at the highest level of college football -- the SEC -- and dominate. It was impressive."
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
