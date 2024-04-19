Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby Reflects on His Time in the NFL
Veteran Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is entering his sixth season in the National Football League. Since being drafted, he has become the face of the Raiders organization. For Crosby, his time in the league has flown by.
"I mean, it is crazy,” Crosby told media members on Monday. "It puts it into perspective. I don't know whether my rookie year seems like 20 years ago or two days ago; it's crazy to me. Being back in Oakland, being in the Coliseum, I remember it like it was yesterday, but at the same time, it's like I feel like that was in a past life that I went through that.
“It's crazy how life is; everything is always on the go, and I'm just staying in the day. So, I don't really have time to reflect and look back, but just to look at, it's like, damn, I'm already going into year six. It feels like I was doing these interviews. I saw one of my interviews a couple of days ago; somebody sent it to me, and I had like bleached hair, no beard, looking all types of crazy, no tattoos. I'm like, 'Holy [expletive], we've come a long way.'”
Since being drafted by the Raiders, Crosby has gone from a fourth-round draft pick to arguably the best defensive end in the NFL. During his time with the Raiders, he's registered over 300 tackles and over 50 sacks.
The veteran defensive lineman is a few more productive seasons away from having a legitimate argument to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when his career ends. Crosby, however, is only focused on being the best teammate he can be and helping the Raiders win more games.
“It's been a blessing,” Crosby said. “I mean, it's been a damn journey, and for me, all that matters at the end of the day is winning, winning for this organization. I pour my heart and soul into this, and I want to be the best leader and teammate I can be on a daily basis, and being a Raider is something that's special to me.”
“I've got real relationships from the owner all the way down to the janitor. I'm here every day for a reason. It's like a family. There's not many teams that operate like we do, and we've just got to translate that to winning and it's just exciting to get things rolling again."
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
