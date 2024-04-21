Raiders' Crosby Not Worried About the Chiefs Planting Flag on Allegiant Stadium Field
The Las Vegas Raiders have a rivalry with every team in the AFC West. However, none of those rivalries is greater than the one with the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs have dominated the division and their rivalry with the Raiders over the last decade, the rivalry still runs deep.
After winning the Super Bowl on the Raiders' home field, Allegiant Stadium, the Chiefs planted a flag with their logo on the field. Raiders veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby says he is not bothered by the flag planting. While it may have been the Raiders' home field, the flag was not planted on the Raiders logo.
Crosby said he hasn’t put much thought into the flag-planting incident.
"If you're worried about and thinking about the other guys, you're wasting time and energy,” Crosby told media members on Monday. “At the end of the day, he wouldn't plant a flag on a Raiders logo, I guarantee you that. I promise you that. So, it is what it is. They play it every year. There's a Super Bowl on somebody else's field. It happened to be our field.
“Like I said, nobody's planting a flag on our Raiders logo. I promise you that,” Crosby said. So, it is what it is; I love it. They already know what time it is. I don't have to say anything about the [Los Angeles] Chargers, the [Kansas City] Chiefs, the [Denver] Broncos, [or] any team, anybody that's going to see us.”
Crosby and his teammates are excited for the season to start so they can play ball instead of worrying about the offseason storylines. Crosby clarified that the Raiders will be ready to compete when the season rolls around.
“It starts Week One. They know what type of time I'm on,” Crosby said. “They know what type of time we're going to be on, so we're going to see. At the end of the day, it's all talk. You try to go back and forth and say, 'Oh, we're going to do this,' like I don't have to say nothing. So, we're more than excited, and I'll leave that [expletive] for y'all. You know what I mean? Y'all can talk about all that other stuff, but it is what it is."
