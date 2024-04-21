Father-to-be, Raiders LB Spillane Learning from Other Fathers on Team
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane has gone from an undrafted free agent from Western Michigan to starting linebacker of one of the most storied organizations in the National Football League's history.
After years of hard work and perseverance, Spillane signed with the Raiders last offseason, looking to solidify himself as an every-down linebacker in the league. The veteran linebacker more than proved that he could be a vital part of a talented defense, playing 97% of the team’s defensive snaps last season.
By all accounts, Spillane had a successful first season with the Raiders, finishing 10th in the league in tackles last season. Spillane and the Raiders' defense have a bright future ahead of them, and much is expected of them heading into next season. However, Spillane, one of the leaders of the Raiders' defense, will soon have much more critical duties on his plate as he and his wife are expecting their first child, a baby girl.
“Yeah, my beautiful wife is still pregnant,” Spillane told media members on Monday. “We got about eight to 10 more weeks. We just found out the baby was flipped the right way. So, the baby girl is ready at any point, but hopefully, she'll bake a little bit longer, get nice and strong and fat, and then join us here sometime in June.”
Spillane says he has been learning from other team members with young daughters as much as possible. Multiple Raiders have young children, and Spillane is next in line. The veteran linebacker is excited about the new addition to his family.
“Definitely getting a lot of advice from Maxx [Crosby] and so many other girl dads on the team,” Spillane said. “We just had four little babies under the age of one swimming in our pool literally two days ago. So, there's a whole slew of young parents who are doing a great job, and I'm just excited to be one of them here shortly.”
Spillane’s personal and professional life is blossoming simultaneously. The linebacker is expecting his first child as he enters a season in which he gets the opportunity to stake his claim as one of the better linebackers in the AFC, if not the entire league, while also having the chance to secure a life-changing contract for him and his growing family.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
