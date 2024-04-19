Las Vegas Raiders LB Robert Spillane: Talented Front Seven on the Upswing
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane had a season for the ages in 2023.
Last season, Spillane earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 77, ranking 17th among all linebackers. He tallied 96 solo tackles and tied for fourth in the league with three interceptions. Spillane was fourth-best in the league in pass rushing grade with 87.1 and was sixth in run defense with a grade of 89.
The Raiders defense as a whole had a solid performance last season. The Silver and Black finished ninth in the league defensively, per PFF. They allowed a ninth-best 331 points.
Spillane recently spoke on the state of the defense heading into the 2024 season.
"As a whole defense, we're at an all-time high in terms of excitement level," he told reporters on Monday. "Just speaking to the guys in that room, there's so much belief in themselves and each other that we should go out there and be a dominant defense."
Despite a great season last year, Spillane is still relentless in his pursuit to be the best.
"You get some recognition, you get some praise, but at the same time you know that there's so much more out there for you to go take," Spillane said. "Yeah, young guys inspire me.
"Seeing how talented the rookie class will be, seeing how talented these young undrafted guys like Kana'i [Mauga], Luke [Masterson], [Amari] Burney ... and seeing how talented they will be as players. That inspires you to stay on your game, you know you can't take a step backwards."
One young talent Spillane was impressed with was 2023 first-round edge rusher Tyree Wilson. Wilson showed flashes amidst his struggles last season, and many believe he will take a positive step in 2024.
"I've heard it from many different coaches -- the biggest jump in a player's career is often from year one to Year 2," Spillane said. "It's because they get to see a full offseason, they get to see what the NFL is all about. ... So, we're expecting to see a huge upswing from Tyree. ... When you get a guy who's very talented and eager to get out there and work, the only thing to do is go up from there."
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.