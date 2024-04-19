Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on NFL Draft Strategies That Work, Raiders at 13, and Around the NFL
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode evaluates NFL Draft strategies that work, and we go around the NFL world for the latest news.
The Las Vegas Raiders are quickly approaching the NFL Draft in less than two weeks and are placing the finishing touches on their NFL Draft board in search of the next crop of great Raiders.
General Manager Tom Telesco, Coach Antonio Pierce, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy are all actively evaluating talent that could reshape the Silver and Black for the next decade.
The team is moving forward with a singular focus with eyes ahead.
You can watch the entire podcast by clicking here, and if you prefer to listen, you can do that by clicking here.
The Las Vegas Raiders are approaching the 2024 NFL Draft next week, and excitement in the Raider Nation is at an all-time high for this offseason.
With Tom Telesco's first NFL Draft as the General Manager of the Silver and Black, today we look at three reasonable expectations for what the fans can expect next week.
No. 1 No Reaching Early-Tom Telesco must not succumb to the pressure of needing to make a big splash. The Las Vegas Raiders have been crushed in the past with poor NFL Drafting, leading to massive swings and misses and languishing in the mediocrity of the last twenty years.
No. 2 No Fear-in the atmosphere of taking no reaches early in the 2-24 NFL Draft, that doesn't mean that Telesco needs to be in fear. If he feels conviction for any player at any position, whether pundits or fans call it a reach, he must attack that pick with zero fear.
It is fair to point out risks, and it is essential to avoid them; good teams do, but good teams also approach the selection process with zero fear when accumulating talent for their roster.
No.3 Balance term, unexplained, could be interpreted fairly differently than what it is. Essentially, balance in the NFL Draft is knowing the team's long-term vision and staying true to the current and future.
Only Telesco knows how he wants the Silver and Black to evolve. He sees the players who may be looking at extensions he believes in and those he does not. He has to keep a keen eye on 2024, but he also has to think about 2027, and that takes discipline and balance.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
