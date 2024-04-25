Raiders' Key Defensive Needs Heading Into NFL Draft
Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense was determined to prove it had improved from the 2022-23 season, in which it was near the bottom of the league in many categories. After critical additions to their defense last offseason via free agency and the NFL Draft, the Raiders put a steadily improving defense on the field last season.
Additions such as safety Marcus Epps, linebacker Robert Spillane and the still-developing defensive lineman Tyree Wilson gave the Raiders enough talent to field a respectable defense. Still, it took them the first half of the season to gel together as a unit. After firing Josh McDaniels, the Raiders named Antonio Pierce their interim head coach. Once promoted, Coach Pierce and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham helped take an improved but middling defense in the league to ranking in the top 10 in many statistical categories over the last nine games.
Pierce and new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco are entering their first draft together. Even with the addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the defense has many needs. With the defensive line solved, the Raiders’ most significant need is arguably at the cornerback position.
While they expect another successful season from cornerback Jack Jones and are looking forward to cornerback Jakorian Bennett developing further this offseason, they could certainly use another talented cornerback for depth purposes, and in case Jones’ expected successful season leads to a demand for more money than they’re willing to pay him after this season.
After cornerback, the Raiders' most pressing need on defense is at the linebacker position. While the trio of Spillane, Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson performed well last season, they are a significant injury to Spillane or Deablo away from being a liability for the unit, as both linebackers provide skill sets no other linebackers on their roster provide.
The Raiders giving Pierce, a former linebacker, a talented linebacker to add to Spillane, Deablo and Masterson could pay off for the Raiders in the future.
Although adding Wilkins solidifies their defensive line, the Raiders could use some depth behind their starters. They could use a mid to late-round draft pick on the position. Last season, when it came time to trim the roster, the Raiders kept more defensive linemen than any other position group, and it was a wise decision. It would be an equally good investment for them to draft a defensive lineman at some point in the draft.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
