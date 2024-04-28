Raiders Today

Raiders Agree to Terms With 17 UDFA Following Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with 17 undrafted free agents on Saturday.

Aidan Champion

Nov 25, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) runs
Nov 25, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) runs / Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders had to move on quickly when the 2024 NFL Draft concluded, as the next step was signing undrafted free agents.

On Saturday, the club revealed its initial undrafted free agents acquisitions:

QB Carter Bradley, South Alabama

G Clark Barrington, Baylor

T Andrew Coker, TCU

WR Jeff Foreman, Arkansas State

DT Tomari Fox, North Carolina

DE TJ Franklin, Baylor

DE Amari Gainer, North Carolina

CB Demarcus Governor, Northern Iowa

WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

G Jake Johanning, Furman

WR Ramel Keyton, Tennessee

C Will Putnam, Clemson

S Phalen Sanford, Nebraska

DT Noah Shannon, Iowa

CB Ja'Quan Sheppard, Maryland

DE Ron Stone, Washington State

CB Rayshad Williams, Texas Tech

Keyton and Griffin are some of the more notable UDFA additions. Keyton was a starter for the Volunteers over the last two seasons and comes off a career 2023 campaign in which he totaled 642 yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions, all of which were career-highs.

The following is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation of Keyton:

"Linear receiver with good size but several holes to fill to be a “make-it” prospect at the next level. Keyton played all five seasons at Tennessee, with the bulk of his production landing over the last two seasons. He’s not bad getting off of press coverage, but he’s a build-up runner lacking early acceleration. His route-running and ball skills will need a serious upgrade."

Griffin started in 10 of 12 games last season, leading the Bulldogs with 658 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.

The year prior, he was named a first-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America as a return specialist and a second-team All-American return specialist by Walter Camp, Sporting News and CBS Sports.

The following is Zierlein's evaluation of Griffin:

"The draft grade is lower than the flashes on tape, but projecting the ceiling seems a little too risky with his evaluation. Griffin is on the thinner side, but he's a willing run finisher after the catch and as a kick returner. He's a gifted athlete with explosive acceleration and the tools to become a challenging man cover option. Griffin doesn't play with nearly enough focus and will cruise through routes rather than finishing them with tempo. While the tools are there for him to become a more well-rounded receiver, Griffin might not develop into much more than a specialty receiver with kick-return value."

We reported the news of the Raiders adding QB Bradley on Saturday.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion

AIDAN CHAMPION