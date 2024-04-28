Raiders Agree to Terms With 17 UDFA Following Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders had to move on quickly when the 2024 NFL Draft concluded, as the next step was signing undrafted free agents.
On Saturday, the club revealed its initial undrafted free agents acquisitions:
QB Carter Bradley, South Alabama
G Clark Barrington, Baylor
T Andrew Coker, TCU
WR Jeff Foreman, Arkansas State
DT Tomari Fox, North Carolina
DE TJ Franklin, Baylor
DE Amari Gainer, North Carolina
CB Demarcus Governor, Northern Iowa
WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
G Jake Johanning, Furman
WR Ramel Keyton, Tennessee
C Will Putnam, Clemson
S Phalen Sanford, Nebraska
DT Noah Shannon, Iowa
CB Ja'Quan Sheppard, Maryland
DE Ron Stone, Washington State
CB Rayshad Williams, Texas Tech
Keyton and Griffin are some of the more notable UDFA additions. Keyton was a starter for the Volunteers over the last two seasons and comes off a career 2023 campaign in which he totaled 642 yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions, all of which were career-highs.
The following is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation of Keyton:
"Linear receiver with good size but several holes to fill to be a “make-it” prospect at the next level. Keyton played all five seasons at Tennessee, with the bulk of his production landing over the last two seasons. He’s not bad getting off of press coverage, but he’s a build-up runner lacking early acceleration. His route-running and ball skills will need a serious upgrade."
Griffin started in 10 of 12 games last season, leading the Bulldogs with 658 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.
The year prior, he was named a first-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America as a return specialist and a second-team All-American return specialist by Walter Camp, Sporting News and CBS Sports.
The following is Zierlein's evaluation of Griffin:
"The draft grade is lower than the flashes on tape, but projecting the ceiling seems a little too risky with his evaluation. Griffin is on the thinner side, but he's a willing run finisher after the catch and as a kick returner. He's a gifted athlete with explosive acceleration and the tools to become a challenging man cover option. Griffin doesn't play with nearly enough focus and will cruise through routes rather than finishing them with tempo. While the tools are there for him to become a more well-rounded receiver, Griffin might not develop into much more than a specialty receiver with kick-return value."
We reported the news of the Raiders adding QB Bradley on Saturday.
