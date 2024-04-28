Las Vegas Raiders Signing UDFA QB Carter Bradley of South Alabama
Just like that, the 2024 NFL Draft is officially over, and the Las Vegas Raiders will now turn their attention towards the undrafted free-agent market.
The club is signing quarterback Carter Bradley out of South Alabama, its first undrafted free agent of 2024.
It's far from the quarterback that many fans had hoped the Raiders would draft to compete with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II in training camp, but it gives them much-needed depth at the position after Las Vegas released veteran quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer earlier this offseason.
Bradley has a tie to the Raiders already, as he is the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, now the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. Gus Bradley served as the Raiders defensive coordinator for just the 2021 season, the last time the Silver and Black made the postseason.
Carter Bradley, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound prospect, played two seasons for the Jaguars after transferring to Toledo. He was named a 2023 All-Sun Belt honorable mention, having thrown for 2,660 yards and 19 touchdowns while starting in 11 games.
The season before, his first as a Jaguar, Carter Bradley broke program records for passing yards (3,326), completions (276) and touchdowns (28). He was named an All-Sun Belt honorable mention for that season as well.
Pro Football Focus gave Carter Bradley an overall grade of 75.8 for his 2022 campaign.
The following is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evalutation of Carter Bradley:
"Bradley has a good understanding of his offensive design and where to go with the football. He’s intelligent but limited as an athlete and doesn’t have the accuracy to sit in a pocket and beat NFL defenders on intermediate and deep throws. He might need to improve his footwork and delivery mechanics to make an NFL roster."
Carter Bradley won't be a shoo-in for the third-string spot, as the Raiders still have Anthony Brown Jr., who played one season with the Baltimore Ravens and actually made a start in one of his two appearances. The Ravens released him last September.
Brown was also an undrafted free agent, having played college ball at Oregon.
