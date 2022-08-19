The Patriots’ Way Isn’t Coming to Las Vegas, But the Offense Is

When the Las Vegas Raiders made the news of hiring longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the new head coach of the franchise, many speculated how much of the ‘Patriots Way’ would carry over to Las Vegas.

Well folks, we’re seven months in and halfway into the preseason, and we’ve seen McDaniels run his team his way and not the Patriots’ way, but we have seen glimpses of the Patriots offense on display.

We can’t blame him, McDaniels ran the Patriots offense for over a decade and is now taking the blueprint of what he implemented in New England and adding some of his own work to a Raiders offense loaded with weapons.

"This is something totally different," said former Patriots and now Raiders running back Brandon Bolden back in June during Raiders minicamp. "Josh is going to put his own spin on things. Are there a few things we learned along the way because I was there with him a lot of that time? Sure. But we're not trying to be New England. We're the Las Vegas Raiders, and that's what we're going to play as."

He’s come a long way from his last head coaching stint.

After his arrival to Las Vegas, McDaniels reiterated his intentions of creating a culture that was not the ‘Patriot Way'.

He has come out and said when he was hired as the Denver Broncos head coach in 2008, he was trying too hard to install and replicate Bill Belichick's version of the Patriots, and unfortunately that became a mess that led to his firing a few years later.

We’ve seen other coaches try to do the same, and have been unsuccessful along their coaching career. Matt Patricia attempted to institute the Patriot Way in the Motor City with the Detroit Lions, while Joe Judge attempted to do the same for the New York Giants.

“It's been great in terms of just trying to put that into motion here,” McDaniels said. “I think the players and coaches know it's not going to be that way. I'm not Bill [Belichick], and I can't be, so I’m not going to try and I just want to try to be myself and hopefully I can be a good leader for our team.”

First Look of the New Silver and Black

We, along with the rest of the football world have had the opportunity to see the Silver and Black in action for two games, thanks to the extra game played at the Hall of Fame Game, and have all taken note of the similarities of the Patriots offense.

While it’s still preseason, we’ve yet to see the impact of true starters Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, but we have seen the formations and fundamentals he used in his time in Foxborough.

Along the move to Las Vegas, McDaniels has brought in a long list of players and coaches, all who have been familiar with his system.

Helping him along the journey are offensive coordinator (Mick Lombardi), offensive line coach (Carmen Bricillo), quarterbacks coach (Bo Hardegree), and senior offensive assistant (Jerry Schuplinski), all who work beside him in Foxborough.

McDaniels Team, Done His Way

Many expected him to replicate the Patriots Way in Las Vegas, but we’ve seen that that’s not the case here.

McDaniels has prepared himself to do this his way and silence the critics along the way.

Many people have taken notice of the changes he’s made thus far and are hoping he can replicate the success he once had in New England to a Raiders franchise looking to win a Super Bowl in their new hometown of Las Vegas.

