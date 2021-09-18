The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode Six

Hondo Carpenter and Alain Poupart discuss week one of the NFL, the AFC West vs. the NFL West, the Raiders, young players, and more.

SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

They spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer and the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born, with Kim Becker coming on board as host.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

· From Thursday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, to Monday Night with the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, the NFL was the big winner in week one.

· Who is better, the AFC West or the NFC West?

· Are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers the real deal?

· Is the Raiders' defense with Yannick Ngakoue, Denzel Perryman, K.J. Wright, and Casey Hayward all-new, back to being the real deal?

· Is what the Arizona Cardinals did to the Tennessee Titians the real deal?

· Does Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns need a statement win in order to be considered elite?

· How good are Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals?

· Are the calls for Mike McCarthy to be fired stupid?

· Are the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers season over?

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter